Father ‘only wants best for Gigio’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s father insists he “only wants the best” for the goalkeeper, amidst claims he met Milan boss Vincenzo Montella.

Alfonso’s remarks come after Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Montella travelled to Donnarumma’s hometown of Castellammare di Stabia, where he spoke to the 18-year-old’s parents.

“I hope the media interest in this story will end soon,” he told the newspaper.

“We won’t influence Gigio’s decisions, we only want the best for him and his happiness.”