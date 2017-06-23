Cambiasso: Juve are CL losers

By Football Italia staff

Esteban Cambiasso has accused Juventus of misrepresenting Italy as they are “the only team that have lost Champions League Finals against Spanish teams”.

Cambiasso won the 2009-10 Champions League with Inter, which included beating Barcelona in the semi-finals, and the veteran midfielder suggested Juve’s recent defeats to the Blaugrana and Real Madrid gave the wrong impression about Italian football.

“Italian teams looking small in Champions League Finals against Spanish teams? It’s not like this, it’s not true,” he told Marca.

“The only Italian team that lost Finals against Spanish teams were Juventus.

“Inter played one and won. Milan also won on several occasions.”