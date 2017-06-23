NEWS
Friday June 23 2017
Alves drops City hint
By Football Italia staff

Juventus full-back Dani Alves has hinted that he will join Manchester City after admitting “everyone knows my admiration for Pep Guardiola.”

Alves is set to leave Juve on a free transfer after just one season in Turin, and the Brazilian refused to play down the idea of reuniting with Guardiola, whom he played under at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

“I’ve learned that you can never stop doing what you love and I love music. Music’s my passion, football’s a hobby,” he told Conversa com Bial.

“Leaving Juve on a free transfer? I don’t know what’s happening. Have I asked to leave? I’ve left the work to my agents, and they’ve said they’d talk to me once they found a resolution.

“If I go, it’ll be without any conflicts, without any problems, as opposed to what’s being said.

“City my next team? Well, everyone knows my admiration for Pep Guardiola…”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies