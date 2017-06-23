Alves drops City hint

By Football Italia staff

Juventus full-back Dani Alves has hinted that he will join Manchester City after admitting “everyone knows my admiration for Pep Guardiola.”

Alves is set to leave Juve on a free transfer after just one season in Turin, and the Brazilian refused to play down the idea of reuniting with Guardiola, whom he played under at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

“I’ve learned that you can never stop doing what you love and I love music. Music’s my passion, football’s a hobby,” he told Conversa com Bial.

“Leaving Juve on a free transfer? I don’t know what’s happening. Have I asked to leave? I’ve left the work to my agents, and they’ve said they’d talk to me once they found a resolution.

“If I go, it’ll be without any conflicts, without any problems, as opposed to what’s being said.

“City my next team? Well, everyone knows my admiration for Pep Guardiola…”