Bologna ‘dream’ of Sneijder

By Football Italia staff

Bologna are reportedly “dreaming” of a surprise swoop for ex-Inter midfielder Wesley Sneijder.

According to Tuttosport, the idea was born “in the last few hours” as Sneijder is leaving Galatasaray and “one step away” from Montreal Impact, Bologna’s sister club.

However, the newspaper notes the Dutchman – who won the Treble with Inter in 2010 – could postpone his move to the US for a year in order to play in Serie A again with the Rossoblu.

Sneijder may also want to play in a top European League in order to give himself a better chance of playing at the World Cup next summer, providing Netherlands qualify.

Any move would be akin to that made by Blerim Dzemaili, who agreed to join the Impact last December but remained with Bologna until May.