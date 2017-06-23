Spinazzola or Bernardeschi for Juve?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly targeting Leonardo Spinazzola and Federico Bernardeschi after being priced out for Douglas Costa.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve are not prepared to meet Bayern Munich’s asking price of €50m for Costa and have since switched their attentions to the Italy duo.

The newspaper explains the Bianconeri have offered €30m plus bonuses for Bernardeschi, but Fiorentina are demanding €40m.

If a deal for the Under-21 international fails to materialise then Juve will look into bringing back Spinazzola, whose Atalanta loan has one more year left.

The 24-year-old’s efforts at left wingback, despite being right-footed, helped the Orobici finish fourth in Serie A and earned him a first Azzurri cap.

Spinazzola admitted only a month ago that he did not feel ready for a return to Turin, but Gazzetta states he will take precedence if Alex Sandro leaves for Chelsea.

The pinksheet also maintains Danilo is Juve’s No 1 target to replace Dani Alves, more so now as Costa would have occupied the club’s third and final non-EU spot.

Other names being considered are Matteo Darmian, Mattia De Sciglio, plus Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and Valencia’s Joao Cancelo.