Lirola set for German move?

By Football Italia staff

Pol Lirola will reportedly leave Juventus this summer, with a move to Germany on the cards.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Borussia Dortmund are “among the teams most interested” in Lirola, who is also being courted by RB Leipzig and Schalke, as well as English clubs.

The newspaper believes “a change of scenery is inevitable” for the 19-year-old, although it stresses negotiations “are still not at their peak”.

Furthermore, Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez is said to have enquired about the Catalan as an alternative to Hector Bellerin a few weeks ago.

Lirola joined Juve from Espanyol on a permanent basis last summer and was quickly sent to Sassuolo on a two-year loan, making 29 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.