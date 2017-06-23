Toni to leave Verona?

By Football Italia staff

Former Italy striker Luca Toni will reportedly vacate his role as Verona sporting director when his contract expires next week.

Acccording to Gazzetta dello Sport, Toni has been left disappointed by his lack of responsibility in the position and will pursue either a career in coaching or TV punditry.

“I’ve gone through this season as a spectator…” the 40-year-old told the newspaper last month, clearly cutting a frustrated figure.

The Gialloblu nonetheless had a successful campaign, winning promotion back to Serie A as runners-up of the second tier.

Toni ended his playing career with Verona last summer, having scored over 300 goals for the likes of the Gialloblu, Palermo, Fiorentina, Bayern Munich and Italy, whom he won the 2006 World Cup with.