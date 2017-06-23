Juve fans demand club’s ‘respect’

By Football Italia staff

A group of Juventus fans have demanded the club to show them “respect” in response to a general increase in season ticket prices.

Although a few season tickets have lowered in price for next season, more have been made costlier, prompting banners to be put up outside the club’s stadium.

“You can be a top team, respecting the fans!” read one.

Another noted: “Bayern’s curva: €140 a year, megaphones, drums and 1000s of banners!”

The Bianconeri have endured a difficult June after being heavily beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League Final and summoned to a FIFA investgation over Paul Pogba’s world-record return to Manchester United last summer.

Image courtesy @AroundJFans via Twitter