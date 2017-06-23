NEWS
Friday June 23 2017
Juve lose chief scout to United?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have announced the departure of chief scout Javier Ribalta, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Ribalta joined Juve in 2012 after stints at Liverpool, Torino, Milan and Novara, but the Daily Mirror claims the Catalan is heading to United, where “he will liaise with the club’s scouts across the globe, as chief coordinator”.

“It’s been a wonderful few years here,” he told the Bianconeri’s official website.

“My thanks go to all involved with the club, particularly Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici for the faith they have shown in me since day one.

“I will look back on my time at Juventus with great pleasure.”

The Mirror adds Ribalta’s first job in Manchester will be to push through a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, whom he helped bring to Juve three years ago.

Image courtesy juventus.com

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies