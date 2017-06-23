Juve lose chief scout to United?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have announced the departure of chief scout Javier Ribalta, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Ribalta joined Juve in 2012 after stints at Liverpool, Torino, Milan and Novara, but the Daily Mirror claims the Catalan is heading to United, where “he will liaise with the club’s scouts across the globe, as chief coordinator”.

“It’s been a wonderful few years here,” he told the Bianconeri’s official website.

“My thanks go to all involved with the club, particularly Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici for the faith they have shown in me since day one.

“I will look back on my time at Juventus with great pleasure.”

The Mirror adds Ribalta’s first job in Manchester will be to push through a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, whom he helped bring to Juve three years ago.

Image courtesy juventus.com