Bernardeschi backs under-fire Di Biagio

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi insists “there’s a talented generation” of Azzurrini and is backing Under-21 boss Luigi Di Biagio to do “very well”, despite the criticism.

Di Biagio’s position has come under fire after Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Czech Republic, which leaves Italy’s hopes of the semi-finals at the European Under-21 Championship hanging in the balance.

Bernardeschi and his Azzurrini teammates have also been accused to failing to live up to the hype surrounding them, but the self-proclaimed ‘fantasista’ disagrees.

“I think there’s a talented generation, which is slowly emerging thanks to the great work of Ventura and Di Biagio. We’ll have a blast together,” the Fiorentina winger told UEFA.com.

“All the lads coming through in the national team have something special, they’re all players who have great futures ahead of them, but an Under-21 Championship with Italy is never easy.

“If I had to name one who impressed me when I saw them for the first time, I’d say Donnarumma. For someone his age, I saw something out of the ordinary.

“Biggest character in the dressing room? There are so many characters in the dressing room. You wouldn’t think it, but it’s Benassi.

“Best teams and players in Poland? There are so many competitive teams and good players here, starting with Spain, Saul Niguez and Marco Asensio. After those two, I’d say Patrik Schick.

“Three favourite Italians in history? Being a No 10, I’d say Roberto Baggio, Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero. I’m a ‘fantasista’ and I like players like them.

“Di Biagio? I’ve known him for four years and I can say that he’s very prepared, perhaps more than you expect. I think he’s ready for a club and I think he can do very well.

“Ventura? He’s a man who knows how to play football and has taught it for so many years. He manages to convey this knowledge to the team, and this is what the team perceive. I think it’s a great asset to have.

“Next objective after the Euros? I’d like to play at the World Cup, it’d be beautiful.”