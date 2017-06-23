ADL wants 16-team Serie A

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis says he would like a 16-team Serie A – with only one relegation place.

Serie A extended its doors to 20 clubs in 2004, but De Laurentiis is keen for a return to the old days, specifically between 1967 and 1988, as well as just one side going into Serie B.

“In 1986, 16 teams played in Serie A,” he told BeIN Sports.

“If Mediaset and Sky then say they’ll give us games that no-one wants to see, I also wonder why…

“But we should only have one relegation place and 16 teams.

“There’d be more revenue for everyone, more accessibility for everyone, less of a need for shenanigans and more competitiveness in Europe.

“Eighteen teams are okay, as long as we can choose seven of them.

“In my life, I’ve never regretted anything, do you know why?

“For me, this discussion will be finished in a minute and I’ll have to think about what to do in two minutes. I always think about the future.”