NEWS
Friday June 23 2017
Agent: Deulofeu could replace Salah
By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu’s agent has revealed that the former Milan winger could replace Mohamed Salah at Roma.

Deulofeu’s future is up in the air, with Barcelona yet to activate their buyback option for the Spaniard, who is still owned by Everton, but Gines Carvajal has now confimed that Roma represent a “possibility” for his client.

“Everything remains to be seen, but Roma are a great club and an option,” the representative told Romanews.it.

Salah completed his long-awaited transfer to Liverpool for a fee that could swell to €50m on Thursday, leaving a void on the Giallorossi’s right wing.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies