Agent: Deulofeu could replace Salah

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu’s agent has revealed that the former Milan winger could replace Mohamed Salah at Roma.

Deulofeu’s future is up in the air, with Barcelona yet to activate their buyback option for the Spaniard, who is still owned by Everton, but Gines Carvajal has now confimed that Roma represent a “possibility” for his client.

“Everything remains to be seen, but Roma are a great club and an option,” the representative told Romanews.it.

Salah completed his long-awaited transfer to Liverpool for a fee that could swell to €50m on Thursday, leaving a void on the Giallorossi’s right wing.