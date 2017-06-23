Costa to Juve back on?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ pursuit of Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is reportedly back on at the player’s request.

Juve seemingly walked away from a deal for Costa due to Bayern’s €50m asking price being excessive, but Sport Mediaset claims he has informed his camp of his desire to join the Bianconeri.

The broadcaster explains the Brazilian was offered two proposals by the Old Lady and Inter and chose the former, despite the Nerazzurri’s being “slightly better”.

Juve and Bayern are now expected to return to the negotiating table, although it is not known if the Germans will be so relenting.