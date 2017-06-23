Juve miss out on Fabinho?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus could miss out on Fabinho after the Monaco midfielder admitted Manchester United were “tempting”.

Monaco confirmed Juve were interested in signing Fabinho at the beginning of June, but the prospect of the Brazilian has dwindled in the time that has passed, with Douglas Costa seemingly the Old Lady’s priority for their only remaining non-EU spot.

“An offer from United? It would be tempting,” he told Esporte Deportivo.

“I’d talk to my agent and Monaco beforehand in order for everything to be decided in the right way.

“Still, Manchester United are a great club and I’d think it through.”