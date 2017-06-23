‘Roma, Lazio don’t want Ghezzal’

By Football Italia staff

Rachid Ghezzal’s agent says neither Roma nor Lazio have made any approach for the Lyon winger.

The Algerian international has been heavily linked with the Giallorossi, while the Aquile also came into the frame after his representative was seen meeting with sporting director Igli Tare.

“I met Tare yesterday in Milan,” Oscar Damiani confirmed in an interview with Radio Incontro Olympia.

“We greeted each other pleasantly as always, talking about the transfer market in general. We spoke in particular of a young profile who doesn’t appear to be attracting much interest right now, but not Ghezzal.

“Up until now Lazio haven’t shown any interest in, much less made an offer for, the Lyon winger and then obviously from June 30 he’ll be officially free from the French club.

“If [President Claudio] Lotito wants him, call me, they know where we are.

“Just to be completely honest, not even Roma have been heard from so far, so we can’t speak of a Roman derby for Ghezzal.”