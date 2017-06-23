Gabigol aims to convince Spalletti

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Gabriel Barbosa won’t accept a loan move until he’s had his chance to win over Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti.

The Brazilian striker, commonly known as Gabigol, joined the Nerazzurri last summer for a fee close to €30m, but failed to make a single Serie A start and scored just one goal.

It has been widely reported that he will be loaned out for the forthcoming season, with Las Palmas mooted as a possible destination.

However, FCInterNews reports that Gabigol is determined to prove his worth to Spalletti, who has been appointed as the Beneamata’s new Coach.

The 20-year-old believes he is more adapted to Italian football after his first campaign, despite the lack of playing time, and hopes to win a place in Spalletti’s plans.

Should the tactician reject the idea, Gabigol would be open to a loan move but it’s thought he wants to join Porto rather than Las Palmas.

The Liga Nos side would offer Champions League football, and there wouldn’t be any language barrier.