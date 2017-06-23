Vieri: ‘Bernardeschi should stay’

By Football Italia staff

Christian Vieri isn’t sure Federico Bernardeschi “deserves Juventus or Inter”, so urges him to develop at Fiorentina.

The 23-year-old has been linked with both clubs, with rumours the Bianconeri are prepared to offer €40m for his services, but the former striker advises against a move at this stage.

“He’s a good young player,” Vieri acknowledged, speaking to FirenzeViola outside a fashion event in Florence.

“He has to improve a lot though. I’m not sure if he deserves Juventus or Inter, I think a youngster has to play constantly to grow and have consistency.”