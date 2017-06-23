Milan could sell Suso

By Football Italia staff

Reports say Milan could sell Suso this summer, as he still hasn’t committed to a new contract.

The Rossoneri are focused on convincing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to change his mind over a renewal, but there has been no progress with the former Liverpool winger either.

The Spaniard still has two years remaining on his current contract, but so far there has been no breakthrough in renewal talks.

Now Premium Sport is reporting that, while the Diavolo aren’t giving up yet, it’s possible Suso could be sold this summer.

Roma, Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur are all thought to be interested, with the Giallorossi particularly keen after Mohamed Salah’s departure.

For now Suso is not available for transfer, but if a significant offer arrives Milan could consider it.