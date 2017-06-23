Di Biagio: ‘Italy don’t want holiday’

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Di Biagio assures his Italy Under-21s “want to go on holiday in July, not now”.

The Azzurrini’s defeat to the Czech Republic on Wednesday night sees them starting down the barrel of elimination from the European Under-21 Championships, and they must beat Germany to have any chance of going through.

“We have to win and be more clinical in our approach, Di Biagio said in the pre-match Press conference.

“We want to do well and redeem ourselves. The goal tomorrow is to win, of course while playing well but above all with more malice and cutting edge.

“We need to find the right balance, this team has great values and we’re in a position to play in so many different ways. We just need to find the right balance because we’re a really strong team.

“You can never give up in football and we won’t, the Germans are a good team with a fluid style of play, but they always leave you something at the back.

“The mood in the squad? Today so many of them wanted to come here and be at the Press conference, to prove that they aren’t spoiled little kids who only think about money.

“At the end of the [Czech Republic] game the lads were disappointed, I can see in their eyes that they want to go on holiday in July, not now.

“The team? [Federico] Chiesa didn’t train yesterday with an ankle problem and [Mattia] Caldara is still in doubt.”