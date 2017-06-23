Official: Fiorentina sign Vlahovic

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have confirmed they’ll sign Dušan Vlahović from FK Partizan once he turns 18 in January.

The Viola officially completed the signing of his teammate, Nikola Milenkovic, last week and it was reported in March that they were in talks to sign both players.

Now it has been confirmed that the striker will also move to Florence, though not until he turns 18 on January 28.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that it has reached an agreement with FK Partizan Belgrade for the outright signing of Dušan Vlahović, which will be ratified when the Serbian footballer turns 18,” a statement on Fiorentina’s website announced.

“The new Viola striker will sign a five-year contract, and will undergo his medicals on Monday June 26.”