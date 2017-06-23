‘Ibra should go back to Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi wants to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Italy - “I’d like to see him in Milan’s number 9 shirt”.

The Swedish striker spent two seasons with the Rossoneri before being sold to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, but never wanted to leave San Siro.

Berlusconi has also left the club after selling to a Chinese consortium, and he spoke about the Diavolo in an interview with Premium Sport.

“Ibrahimovic? I’d like to see him with the Rossoneri again,” the former President said.

“He’s an old man, but why not? I’d like to see him in Milan’s number 9 shirt.”

The former Prime Minister of Italy has previously defended Gianluigi Donnarumma, and he repeated those words in today’s interview.

“I hope the Chinese are making the right investments and putting the team on the pitch in the best way.

“Donnarumma? Players are professionals now. I think with me there we’d definitely have been able to find a solution for him to stay, but let’s put ourselves in his shoes.

“He’s a very good lad, 18-years-old with a sensational offer in front of him, €100m.

“It’s not an easy problem to resolve for a lad who, while he’s grown-up, is still only that age.”