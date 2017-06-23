NEWS
Friday June 23 2017
Juventus to bring back Spinazzola?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus reportedly met with Leonardo Spinazzola’s agent, to discuss an early return to Turin.

The 24-year-old is on a two-year loan with Atalanta, and made 30 Serie A appearances for the Orobici this season.

The wide midfielder, who can also play left wing-back, made his Italy debut in March, and has gone on to win a further two caps for the Azzurri.

According to Sky, officials from Juve met with Spinazzola’s agent, Davide Lippi, to discuss the possibility of a return to Turin this summer.

However, with a Europa League campaign on the horizon, Atalanta are very unwilling to agree to an early termination.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies