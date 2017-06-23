Juventus to bring back Spinazzola?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus reportedly met with Leonardo Spinazzola’s agent, to discuss an early return to Turin.

The 24-year-old is on a two-year loan with Atalanta, and made 30 Serie A appearances for the Orobici this season.

The wide midfielder, who can also play left wing-back, made his Italy debut in March, and has gone on to win a further two caps for the Azzurri.

According to Sky, officials from Juve met with Spinazzola’s agent, Davide Lippi, to discuss the possibility of a return to Turin this summer.

However, with a Europa League campaign on the horizon, Atalanta are very unwilling to agree to an early termination.