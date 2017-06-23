‘Roma want Benedetto’

By Football Italia staff

Roma are interested in Boca Juniors striker Dario Benedetto, according to the striker’s agent.

The 27-year-old has 19 goals in 24 appearances in this seasons Primera Division, and appears to be attracting the interest of the Giallorossi.

“Dario has aroused the interest of several top clubs after winning the League,” Ruggero Lacerenza said on Teleradiostereo.

“He’s being targeted by several clubs and Roma are one of those, we’re working on a negotiation, but we’re already very happy.

“Boca value him between €15m and €20m, we’ll try to please the lad, who has shown what he can do in Argentina. It would be very important for him to get to Europe.

“His wages? They’re high for South American standards, but not Italian ones.”