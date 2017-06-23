Luis Muriel: ‘No offers yet’

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel is linked with Roma and Inter, but the Sampdoria forward says he hasn’t heard anything “concrete”.

The Colombian striker scored 11 goals and provided five assists this season, and has been linked with the Nerazzurri for several months, while Roma are also said to be an option.

“There are a lot of rumours coming out about me,” Muriel admitted, speaking to ESPN.

“My agent told me he’d only call me for something concrete, and he hasn’t called me yet. I hope he’ll do so within the next few days.

“In the meanwhile I’m calm, I renewed with Sampdoria and I’m not thinking much about what might happen.”