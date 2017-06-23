Milan meeting for Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan are currently meeting with representatives for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic.

The Rossoneri have been repeatedly linked with the Croatian international, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

According to Sky Italia, a meeting is currently underway in the centre of Milan between CEO Marco Fassone, sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and Fali Ramadani, an intermediary.

Kalinic’s agent, Tomislav Erceg is expected in Italy tomorrow, an indication that a potential transfer is moving closer.

However, it appears the Viola are still unwilling to drop their €30m asking price, while the Diavolo want to lower the cost by including Gianluca Lapadula or Juraj Kucka.