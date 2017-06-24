NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Zenit: €70m for Manolas and Paredes
By Football Italia staff

Zenit are not only close to a deal for Kostas Manolas, but could also sign his Roma teammate Leandro Paredes in a double swoop worth €70m.

Roberto Mancini has just taken over at Zenit St-Petersburg and is eager to bring in numerous Serie A talents.

Negotiations had already reached an advanced stage for defender Manolas, believed to be worth €35-40m.

Now Sky Sport Italia and other sources suggest Paredes has also given the all-clear for a move to Russia.

The Argentine midfielder had been heavily linked with Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, but his agent flies in on Monday and the double deal could be finalised as early as Tuesday.

By selling Manolas and Paredes, Roma would pocket somewhere between €65m and €70m.

That would more than balance the books, considering Mohamed Salah was sold to Liverpool on Thursday for €42m plus a potential €8m in bonuses.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies