Zenit: €70m for Manolas and Paredes

By Football Italia staff

Zenit are not only close to a deal for Kostas Manolas, but could also sign his Roma teammate Leandro Paredes in a double swoop worth €70m.

Roberto Mancini has just taken over at Zenit St-Petersburg and is eager to bring in numerous Serie A talents.

Negotiations had already reached an advanced stage for defender Manolas, believed to be worth €35-40m.

Now Sky Sport Italia and other sources suggest Paredes has also given the all-clear for a move to Russia.

The Argentine midfielder had been heavily linked with Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, but his agent flies in on Monday and the double deal could be finalised as early as Tuesday.

By selling Manolas and Paredes, Roma would pocket somewhere between €65m and €70m.

That would more than balance the books, considering Mohamed Salah was sold to Liverpool on Thursday for €42m plus a potential €8m in bonuses.