Sirigu terminates for Torino

By Football Italia staff

Salvatore Sirigu is expected to join Torino next week, as he’ll terminate his contract with Paris Saint-Germain by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been on their books since leaving Palermo for €3.9m in the summer of 2011.

He lost his place in the squad and was sent out on loan to Sevilla and Osasuna, but is determined to make a return to Serie A.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium, Tuttosport and other sources, Sirigu is in the process of terminating his contract with PSG by mutual consent.

It was due to expire in June 2018 and this way he can negotiate his own salary with Torino as a free agent.

The Granata had Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City this season, but are not prepared to buy him outright.