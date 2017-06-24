Sevilla: Banega and Jovetic for €20m?

By Football Italia staff

Inter continue negotiations with Sevilla, who could sign both Ever Banega and Stevan Jovetic for a combined €20m.

According to Sky Sport Italia, by pairing the two players together, Sevilla would be allowed a discount overall.

It’s no secret that the two clubs are discussing these transfers and in both cases they’d be in very familiar surroundings.

Argentina international Banega wore the Sevilla jersey from 2014 to 2016, winning the Europa League twice.

His contract was allowed to expire last summer and he joined Inter as a free agent, but struggled for regular playing time and is not in new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

As for Jovetic, he spent the last six months on loan at Sevilla, scoring six goals with four assists in 21 Liga games.

The Nerazzurri do not want the Montenegro international back at San Siro and he is eager to remain at Sevilla, but until now the club had baulked at the asking price.

If the combined cost of the operation is only €20m, then that would probably be low enough to tempt the Spaniards into this transfer.

Inter need to raise funds by June 30 to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play parameters.