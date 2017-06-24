Torreira: 'Happy at Roma interest'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira is “very happy to hear Roma are interested in me and it’d be great to make that step up.”

The 21-year-old is under contract with Samp until 2020 and has been in Italy since January 2014, when he joined the Pescara youth academy.

This season he had 35 Serie A appearances for Sampdoria, providing three assists.

“Interest from Roma has emerged and this makes me very happy, as it’s a form of recognition for the hard work I’ve done this season,” Torreira told Fox Sports Uruguay.

“I am leaving the rest to my agent, as I’m trying to stay out of the market mentality and enjoy my vacation.

“It is wonderful to be associated with Roma, because everyone dreams of playing for the best sides in the world, so hearing of Roma’s interest is really pleasing.

“I would like the step up, as I am someone who relishes a challenge, so I intend to grow and evolve as a player. It’s marvellous to be associated with Roma, because they are one of the most important clubs in the world, they will be in the Champions League and it’d be great to make that step up.”