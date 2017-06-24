Post new comment

Barcelona seem the most logical choice for Marco Verratti, but Billy Wilkinson warns it’s not that simple for the Paris Saint-Germain rebel.

People like the idea of the future because you can project your own hopes and dreams on to it. As it hasn’t happened yet, you can imagine what the future holds, what you hope it’ll become. It’s an infinite space of possibilities, which is what Paris Saint-Germain’s project was once regarded as.

PSG announced their project was real to the footballing world in the summer of 2012, which is also when they snapped up Marco Verratti. Following Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival in December 2011, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva were signed from Milan, along with Ezequiel Lavezzi, Thiago Motta, Lucas Moura and Verratti.

Cast your mind back to that summer. Juventus, Napoli and Roma were all clambering for Verratti’s signature after he’d guided Pescara to a Serie B title alongside Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne. The midfielder was regarded as Italy’s finest potential talent at the time, but few would’ve expected him to become one of the world’s best by as early as 2014.

That’s just the issue. Verratti has been moving up the lineage of midfielders since his arrival in Paris, performances of the like against Chelsea in the 2014-15 Champions League have illustrated that Verratti can become the best midfielder in the world.

Whilst Verratti’s rise has been meteoric, PSG’s project is beginning to stagnate. In the Italian’s maiden season, they won their first Ligue 1 title since 1994, then another three consecutive titles followed suit. In both 2014-15 and 2015-16, the Parisians completed a domestic treble (Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue).

However, in Europe, where their ambitious project should ideally be best judged, the French club have fallen short. Barcelona showed Paris Saint-Germain are still some way from becoming an elite club, knocking them out on three occasions. Considering their spending, the only marquee win has come against Chelsea last season, when the English club finished tenth.

Verratti is at a crossroads with PSG. They need him if they want to become an elite club and Verratti’s departure could set the precedent for the Parc des Princes becoming a stepping stone to Real Madrid/Barcelona.

So what should Verratti do? There are two schools of thought here and the first is the most obvious: Barcelona.

This transfer has been obvious since Verratti started showing his potential in Paris. The Blaugrana still haven’t recovered from Xavi departing in 2015 and even Xavi himself has tipped Verratti to make Barcelona’s midfield great again. Both Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets’ performances have dipped since Xavi’s departure, and Verratti could be the missing jigsaw piece to have Barcelona competing for the Champions League again.

It makes a great deal of sense. Barcelona need Verratti to be competing for Champions League titles, Verratti needs Barcelona so he can eventually be recognised as the best midfielder in Europe. However, there is a stumbling block in this transfer – money. Verratti is signed through to 2021 and PSG won’t want to sell their star, so those two factors alone mean it’ll be €60m+ before the two clubs even start talking.

Barcelona’s finances are not what you’d expect for an elite club, as boasting the highest wage bill in football and some frivolous spending in recent years have left the club unable to keep up with Real Madrid’s spending power. For Verratti to Catalonia to work, Barcelona will have to work on balancing the books by selling off a star or a few rotation players.

The second school of thought is quite broad – anywhere except Barcelona. The reason every other club is piled into the same category is because it seems such a slim possibility. Verratti’s agent has already come out and said that no clubs in Italy could afford him.

Juventus and Verratti appear to be a match made in heaven. Andrea Agnelli would get Italy’s poster boy playing for Italy’s biggest club, whilst Juventus get the top midfielder that Max Allegri is craving. Yet Verratti already earns a reported €6.7m per annum, compare that to Juventus’ current highest earner, Gonzalo Higuain, on €5.5m. Once again money could be an obstacle for Verratti.

Other big clubs can be crossed off the shortlist for not needing Verratti (Real Madrid), not being able to afford him (Bayern Munich, Liverpool, etc) or having more pressing issues (Manchester City).

In all likelihood, it’s shaping up to be another summer of the footballing world passing Verratti by. Unless Barcelona do some quick balancing of the books or Verratti throws his toys out of his pram, the Italian will be 25 by the time he finally gets his move to an elite club.

