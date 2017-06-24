Chelsea £100m for Juve pair

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are offering €114m (£100m) for Juventus pair Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro, claim La Stampa newspaper.

Antonio Conte is determined to bring in at least one of the two defenders from his former club and could even target both.

According to the Turin-based newspaper, Chelsea are prepared to invest a massive sum to sign both Bonucci and Alex Sandro.

The figure would be €114m (around £100m), having previously seen bids rejected for both players.

Director general Beppe Marotta confirmed this week that Juventus had received “a substantial offer” for Alex Sandro, but he had to request a transfer before they’d even consider it.

As for Bonucci, there are increasing reports in the Italian media that the centre-back is ready to move on and try new challenges.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Chelsea have offered €65-70m for Alex Sandro alone.

If the Brazilian left-back turns it down, then Juventus will give him an improved contract to June 2022 worth €5m per year.

The Bianconeri already have Alex Sandro's replacement and would simply recall Leonardo Spinazzola early from his two-year loan with Atalanta, note Tuttosport.