Karsdorp to Roma on Monday

By Football Italia staff

Multiple sources claim Roma will finalise the capture of Rick Karsdorp from Feyenoord for €15m plus bonuses over the next 48 hours.

Both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Der Telegraaf note the deal is very close to completion already and Monday will be decisive.

The Dutch right-back is expected to cost €15m plus a series of bonuses, taking the total cost of the operation to €20m.

Karsdorp would be the second new summer signing for the defence after Mexico international Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven.

This season, Karsdorp contributed one goal and seven assists in 42 competitive games for Feyenoord.

At the age of 22, he already has two senior caps for the Netherlands.