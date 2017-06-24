Verratti: 'I don't have to leave PSG'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti reveals he doesn’t “need to leave at all costs, but this time I want to see if Paris Saint-Germain buy champions.”

The Italy international declared his desire to walk away from PSG this summer, frustrated at their lack of progress in the Champions League.

He has been heavily linked with Barcelona, while Juventus insist they are not interested.

However, Verratti today opened the door for his chance of staying at Parc des Princes.

“I don’t need to leave at all costs, but this time I want to see if Paris Saint-Germain buy champions,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If that does happen, then I’d be happy to remain. Every year they say that they’ll build a great team, but then we saw the results. Promises are not enough.

“If this time PSG back up what they say, then I’ll be happy to stay. Nobody is forcing me to leave, after all.”

