Milan win with third Maldini generation

By Football Italia staff

A third generation of Maldini has won the Scudetto for Milan, as after Cesare and Paolo, now Daniel helped lift the Under-16s title.

The Maldini family has been synonymous with the Rossoneri since the 1960s, when Cesare as captain hoisted the European Cup aloft.

His son, Paolo, went on to accrue more appearances in the Milan jersey than any other player.

Now the third generation is coming up through the youth academy as well.

Daniel Maldini is a midfielder and participated in the squad that beat Roma for the Under-16 Serie A title yesterday.

It means a Maldini is winning a trophy for Milan after a 13-year gap.

There is already another Maldini, 21-year-old Christian, who is currently playing for Pro Sesto.