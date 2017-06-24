NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Biglia to stay at Lazio?
By Football Italia staff

Argentina international Lucas Biglia could end up staying at Lazio after negotiations with Milan broke down.

The midfielder had been very close to signing a new contract last month, but when the Rossoneri showed interest.

While Biglia has agreed personal terms with Milan, Lazio are holding out for at least €25m cash with no player-exchanges.

The offer on the table won’t go beyond €15m plus bonuses or players.

According to Il Messaggero, the 31-year-old could now remain at Lazio, but his agent wants a better contract than the one they had discussed a month ago.

