Argentina international Lucas Biglia could end up staying at Lazio after negotiations with Milan broke down.
The midfielder had been very close to signing a new contract last month, but when the Rossoneri showed interest.
While Biglia has agreed personal terms with Milan, Lazio are holding out for at least €25m cash with no player-exchanges.
The offer on the table won’t go beyond €15m plus bonuses or players.
According to Il Messaggero, the 31-year-old could now remain at Lazio, but his agent wants a better contract than the one they had discussed a month ago.