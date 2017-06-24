Sevilla: 'Banega wants us'

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla President Jose Castro confirms “slow-burning” negotiations with Inter for Stevan Jovetic and Ever Banega.

The Spaniards are believed to want a double deal worth €20m for the two Nerazzurri-owned players.

“We are trying to make a huge effort to keep Jovetic, but not at the conditions that were initially worked out,” Castro told Il Messaggero newspaper.

“It’s a slow-burning negotiation process.”

The Montenegro international had originally arrived on loan with option to buy for €13m.

As for Banega, he was at Sevilla for two years and left as a free agent last summer, but is not a part of Inter’s plans now.

“It’s true that we are interested in Banega, but for the moment we have only just started talking. We need to wait and see what happens.

“The player wants us, but we need to reach an agreement with Inter, so negotiations continue with the Nerazzurri.”