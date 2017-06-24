Agent: 'Inter to loan Gabigol'

By Football Italia staff

“Inter want to loan Gabigol out and there is interest from Spanish and English clubs, but not Porto,” said Gabriel Barbosa’s agent.

The striker arrived in a huge €29.5m deal last summer from Santos, but hasn’t been given a single Serie A start.

He managed only 183 minutes of football in all competition for the Nerazzurri.

“Inter want to loan the player out and there is interest from Spanish and English clubs,” agent Wagner Ribeiro told Portuguese paper Record.

There had been reports in Globoesporte that Porto were in negotiations to take the 20-year-old.

“Nobody has contacted me from Porto, so that is a lie.”

Las Palmas are known to have agreed terms with Inter, but the Brazilian was unimpressed with the project.