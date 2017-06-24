Keita to Inter in Juve snub?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio could try to snub Juventus by offering Keita Balde Diao to Inter, although Liverpool also remain contenders after he rejected Milan.

The winger will be out of contract in June 2018 and Lazio had agreed terms with Milan, but the Senegal international turned down the move.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Aquile are determined not to let Keita get what he wants – Juventus – after accusing the Bianconeri of tapping him up.

Now Lazio are ready to offer Keita to Inter instead, hoping to get the €25m that Milan were prepared to pay.

There are other options too, as Liverpool apparently remain interested in Keita even after splurging €42m plus €8m bonuses on Roma winger Mohamed Salah.

It’s suggested Jurgen Klopp had pin-pointed Keita before the Salah swoop, but was put off by the €30m asking price.