Milan and Inter await Kalinic agent

By Football Italia staff

Milan had an exploratory meeting with Fiorentina yesterday, but with Nikola Kalinic’s agent flying in, talks with the Rossoneri and Inter can step up.

The striker is on the market for €30m, including bonuses, prompting a San Siro power struggle for his signature.

Rossoneri directors met with Fali Ramadani last night, who is acting as intermediary for Fiorentina, but upon leaving the restaurant they told reporters it was just an exploratory meeting.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Kalinic’s agent Erceg flew in this morning to advance the process.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper claims Milan are not prepared to pay any more than €25m for Kalinic, whereas the asking price is at least €30m without spreading the cost of the operation.

The Rossoneri hope to include Juraj Kucka or Gianluca Lapadula in the deal to lower that price-tag.

Mediaset Premium see an even bigger gap, as they suggest Milan’s proposal is somewhere between €20-25m.

Kalinic currently has a salary of €2m per year with Fiorentina, but would like that bumped up to €3m.