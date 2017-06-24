Sampdoria close to Murru deal

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are reportedly close to finalising a deal for Cagliari and Italy Under-21 international left-back Nicola Murru.

The 22-year-old was meant to be at the European Under-21 Championship, but pulled out at the last minute with a thigh strain.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Cagliari have lowered the original €12m asking price and now look set to sell for €7m cash plus ownership of Luca Cigarini and Vasco Regini.

Murru is a local lad and came up through the Cagliari youth academy.

This season he contributed two assists in 26 Serie A appearances.