NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Milan approach Gonzalo Rodriguez
By Football Italia staff

Milan are preparing an offer for Gonzalo Rodriguez, who is a free agent after his contract with Fiorentina expired.

With news Gabriel Paletta has requested a transfer and is very close to Torino, the Rossoneri want reinforcements at the back.

According to Mediaset Premium, Coach Vincenzo Montella requested a reunion with his old Viola captain Gonzalo Rodriguez.

The centre-back’s contract will expire next week and he is considering several offers as a free agent, including Lazio and a return to South America.

Racing and San Lorenzo are known to be interested in the Argentine.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies