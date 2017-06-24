Milan approach Gonzalo Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Milan are preparing an offer for Gonzalo Rodriguez, who is a free agent after his contract with Fiorentina expired.

With news Gabriel Paletta has requested a transfer and is very close to Torino, the Rossoneri want reinforcements at the back.

According to Mediaset Premium, Coach Vincenzo Montella requested a reunion with his old Viola captain Gonzalo Rodriguez.

The centre-back’s contract will expire next week and he is considering several offers as a free agent, including Lazio and a return to South America.

Racing and San Lorenzo are known to be interested in the Argentine.