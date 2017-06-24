Tottenham eye up Vecino

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

According to The Sun newspaper, Pochettino has set his sights firmly on Vecino and believes he’d be a good replacement if Eric Dier were to leave.

The Uruguay international turns 26 in August and has been on the Viola books since leaving Nacional in January 2013.

He had loan spells at Cagliari and Empoli, but is now an integral part of the Fiorentina midfield, contributing four goals and four assists in 40 competitive appearances for the club this season.

Vecino had also been linked with Milan, but is under contract until June 2021.