NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Heurtaux set for Sparta Prague
By Football Italia staff

Udinese defender Thomas Heurtaux is expected to complete a €3m transfer to Andrea Stramaccioni’s Sparta Prague.

The centre-back, who turns 29 next week, has been in Friuli since 2012.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the two clubs shook hands on a deal worth €3m, including incentives and bonuses.

Now Sparta Prague must agree terms with the French player.

Heurtaux has already worked with Coach Stramaccioni at Udinese in 2014-15.

This season, he struggled for playing time, managing just 12 Serie A appearances.

