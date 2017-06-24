Chelsea €70m for Alex Sandro

By Football Italia staff

After Juventus turned down €60m for Alex Sandro, it’s reported they will be sorely tempted when Chelsea come back offering €70m.

This week Bianconeri director Beppe Marotta confirmed they had received “a substantial offer” for Alex Sandro, but that he wasn’t for sale unless the player specifically requested it.

That proposal was believed to be for €60m (approximately £52.8m), but now La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Chelsea are preparing a new bid worth €65-70m (around £57.1m-£61.5m).

The Brazilian was signed from FC Porto for €26m in the summer of 2015, which at the time was considered a huge investment for a player who wasn’t that well-known.

It proved to be a masterstroke, as he has become one of the best left-backs in the world, this season contributing three goals and seven assists in all competition.

There were also reports this morning in La Stampa that Chelsea were ready to place €110m on the table (£100m) for both Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci.