Napoli keep eye on Baselli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are showing interest in midfielder Daniele Baselli after his agent said a Torino renewal would be “difficult.”

The 25-year-old was snapped up from Atalanta in 2015 for €6m and this season contributed six goals and five assists in 37 Serie A games.

“We’ll see about a renewal, but it’d be very difficult,” agent Beppe Riso told Sky Sport Italia.

According to Tuttosport, Napoli and their Coach Maurizio Sarri have set their sights on Baselli.

His current contract runs to June 2019 and so far the Granata have rejected Napoli offers, but could reconsider.

So far this summer, the Partenopei have not signed any new players.