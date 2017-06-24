NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Skriniar on verge of Inter move
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar is increasingly close to joining Inter for €18m plus striker Gianluca Caprari.

Negotiations have been going on for several days, though progress was somewhat slowed by his participation in the European Under-21 Championship.

According to Secolo XIX newspaper, Samp are ready to accept the proposal of €18m cash plus ownership of former Pescara hitman Caprari.

He already has seven senior caps for Slovakia under his belt.

It’s a huge profit for Sampdoria, who paid just €1m to take Skriniar from MSK Zilina in January 2016.

