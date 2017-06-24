Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar is increasingly close to joining Inter for €18m plus striker Gianluca Caprari.
Negotiations have been going on for several days, though progress was somewhat slowed by his participation in the European Under-21 Championship.
According to Secolo XIX newspaper, Samp are ready to accept the proposal of €18m cash plus ownership of former Pescara hitman Caprari.
He already has seven senior caps for Slovakia under his belt.
It’s a huge profit for Sampdoria, who paid just €1m to take Skriniar from MSK Zilina in January 2016.