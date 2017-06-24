NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Roma ask Sporting for Medeiros
By Football Italia staff

Roma are making a push for Sporting CP winger Iuri Medeiros and are not far off the €10m asking price.

Currently participating in the European Under-21 Championship with Portugal, he turns 23 next month.

Medeiros spent this season on loan at Boavista, contributing eight goals and nine assists in 30 competitive games.

According to A Bola, Sporting want €10m for the right-sided winger and turned down a €5m offer from Krasnodar.

It’s reported that Roma made their proposal for €7m and there is room for negotiation.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies