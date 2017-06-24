Roma ask Sporting for Medeiros

By Football Italia staff

Roma are making a push for Sporting CP winger Iuri Medeiros and are not far off the €10m asking price.

Currently participating in the European Under-21 Championship with Portugal, he turns 23 next month.

Medeiros spent this season on loan at Boavista, contributing eight goals and nine assists in 30 competitive games.

According to A Bola, Sporting want €10m for the right-sided winger and turned down a €5m offer from Krasnodar.

It’s reported that Roma made their proposal for €7m and there is room for negotiation.