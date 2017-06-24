Man Utd try to tempt Nainggolan

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United have offered Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan wages worth €7.5m per year, claims Il Tempo newspaper.

The Belgium international has long been a target for Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea, but now Manchester United are reviving their attempts to sign him.

According to Il Tempo, Jose Mourinho’s side proposed a contract worth €7.5m net per year.

“Maybe it’s true, maybe it isn’t,” shrugged the 29-year-old on international duty when asked about Manchester United interest.

“Right now I just want to go on vacation, then we’ll see what happens.”

Despite that vague message, it’s believed Nainggolan again turned them down and reiterated he is happy in the Italian Capital.

New Giallorossi director of sport Monchi aims to reward him with a new deal worth €5m net to June 2021.

Roma no longer need to sell, as they’ve cashed in €42m plus €8m bonuses from Liverpool for Mohamed Salah, while Kostas Manolas and Leandro Paredes are close to joining Zenit for a joint €65-70m deal.