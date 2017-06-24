NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Inter out-bid Roma on Karsdorp
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly offered more for Rick Karsdorp, but Roma have the all-clear from the Feyenoord player as they fly out for final talks.

Directors Monchi and Mauro Baldissoni are expected to be in Holland over the next couple of days to seal the deal.

According to Der Telegraaf, the Giallorossi have agreed personal terms with Karsdorp and bid €12m plus bonuses for the transfer fee.

Sky Sport Italia claim Inter have made an offer worth €16m plus bonuses, but it might be too late to change the 22-year-old's mind.

Their interception could prompt Feyenoord to ask Roma for a slight increase, as their original asking price was €20m including incentives.

