Sky: Manolas-Paredes to Zenit done

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim Kostas Manolas has agreed a transfer to Zenit St Petersburg, followed imminently by Roma teammate Leandro Paredes for €65m.

Roberto Mancini has worked very quickly to get the double deal done for his new club.

The interest in Manolas materialised straight away and it seems as if Zenit have accepted the €40m asking price for the Greek centre-back.

Paredes had resisted at first, but was talked into the move over the last couple of days.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Manolas move is essentially done and the paperwork ready to be signed.

Paredes will take a couple more days, but they should both be Zenit players by Monday or Tuesday.

It was reported that the double swoop would be worth €70m, but the latest rumours seem to put that figure at €65m.

This comes just two days after Roma sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for €42m plus €8m bonuses.